Golden Knights goalie shows off fan designed mask

Designed by the fans, worn by the pros. Six different submissions were selected and combined to create what will be the face of Calvin Pickard on the ice. The Golden Knights goalie says he couldn’t have made a better mask if he tried.

"Little bit of everything on the mask, pretty busy helmet, but it looks fantastic," said Golden Knights goalie, Calvin Pickard.

From Red Rock Canyon to the iconic Las Vegas Sign, Calvin Pickard’s goalie mask has it all.

"We got the Golden Knights logo here, Royal Flush here, with my name through it, PICKS and the alternate logo on this side," described Pickard. "On this side, a Knight in fighting terms, Bellagio, T-Mobile Arena, getting a taste of all sorts of Vegas. It really worked out, there were a lot of creative minds out there that did some drawings and it's nice to have the finished product."

Pickard said it was painted and shipped over from Sweden, taking just a few days to finish. For most goalies in the NHL the goalie mask is a personal piece of equipment, but for Pickard that's not the case.

"It was important to get engaged with the fans and get them involved and for myself, selfishly, I didn't know what I was going to put on it, they knocked it out of the park," Pickard said. "I'll wear it every day, practice and games, this is my mask for all ice times."

On Monday during a Captains practice Pickard had to wear teammate, Marc-Andre Fleury's mask, he says he's happy he is here, but now that it's arrived, the focus isn't on the mask, but the performance he has wearing it on the ice.

"We're here now, getting settled, the setup is amazing at the practice rink there and I've played in T-Mobile last year and I thought it was one of the best buildings I've ever been in, it's going to be a lot of fun going through it in the next ten days, then camp starts, it's all about gelling together," Pickard said.

