Police: Vehicle hits, critically injures child in southwest Las Vegas

Written by Lesha Ruffin
Photo: Gai Phanalasy / FOX5 Photo: Gai Phanalasy / FOX5
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Metro Police are investigating a crash involving a vehicle and a child in a residential neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.

The incident happened just after 3:00 p.m. in the area of South Ft. Apache Road and Mariner Cove Drive.

In a tweet, police initially referred to the incident as a "fatal crash investigation," but sent a subsequent tweet correcting the statement indicating that the crash had not been confirmed fatal.


Police confirm a fatal detail team was sent to the scene to investigate. Officials shut down South Fort Apache Road between Lake North Drive and Lake South Drive during the investigation.

