Police: Vehicle hits, critically injures child in southwest Las Vegas

Metro Police are investigating a crash involving a vehicle and a child in a residential neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.

The incident happened just after 3:00 p.m. in the area of South Ft. Apache Road and Mariner Cove Drive.

In a tweet, police initially referred to the incident as a "fatal crash investigation," but sent a subsequent tweet correcting the statement indicating that the crash had not been confirmed fatal.

CORRECTION: this crash has not been confirmed a fatal. We apologize for the misinformation. https://t.co/42cUprr1PA — LVMPD PIO (@LVMPD_PIO) September 5, 2017



Police confirm a fatal detail team was sent to the scene to investigate. Officials shut down South Fort Apache Road between Lake North Drive and Lake South Drive during the investigation.

Stay with FOX5 for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.