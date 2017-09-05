Prepaid parking available for Vegas Golden Knights home games

Vegas Golden Knights fans can purchase prepaid parking passes online for home games.

Individual game prepaid parking for five garages within a 15-minute walk to the arena is available for $13 to $18. In addition, to the rates, all individual game parking passes are subject to a $2 handling fee. The parking garages include MGM Grand, Excalibur, Aria, Monte Carlo, and New York-New York.

Prepaid parking tickets can be purchased online here or through the ParkMobile app.

Day of parking is available at the MGM Grand for $20 and Excalibur for $25. All other event parking lots will be reserved for advanced event parking. No cash or walk up parking will be available at other garages on game day.

Vegas Golden Knights also said fans can use an RTC bus. RTC is expected to offer express service from various points in the Valley to the northwest corner of the Excalibur garage. Details and pricing will be at a later date.

Fans who use Uber will be dropped off at the northwest corner of the Excalibur parking garage.

Additional information on parking and recommended routes from various points in the city can be found online here.

