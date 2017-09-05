Nevada state treasurer announces Republican bid for governor

Nevada State Treasurer Dan Schwartz speaks at an event Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017, in Las Vegas. Schwartz announced that he'll run as a Republican for governor in Nevada. (AP Photo/John Locher)

A businessman who became Nevada state treasurer two years ago says he'll seek the Republican nomination for governor.

Dan Schwartz made his announcement Tuesday in Las Vegas, focusing in a statement on schools, the state economy, federal control of public lands and what he called "pay-to-play" influence by political lobbyists and wealthy insiders.

Schwartz joins Las Vegas bicycle shop businessman and political newcomer Jared Fisher in a Republican field that is expected to also include state Attorney General Adam Laxalt.

Laxalt has not made an official campaign announcement, but Schwartz has criticized Laxalt's links to billionaire casino mogul Sheldon Adelson.

Schwartz credits term-limited Republican Governor Brian Sandoval with steering the state out of the Great Recession, but he says the state economy needs to diversify and schools need to improve.

