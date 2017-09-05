Nevada officials decry Trump's decision to phase-out DACA - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Nevada officials decry Trump's decision to phase-out DACA

Donald Trump speaks in Las Vegas in an undated photo. (File) Donald Trump speaks in Las Vegas in an undated photo. (File)
Members of Nevada's congressional delegation are decrying President Donald Trump's decision to revoke the program that has protected hundreds of thousands of young immigrants brought into the country illegally as children.

Trump is giving Congress six months to find a legislative solution. Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced the changes Tuesday.

U.S. Rep. Ruben Kihuen says he is disappointed with the Trump administration's decision to dismantle the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, commonly referred to as DACA. The Democrat says the administration continues to show its "only goal is to foster anti-immigrant and divisive rhetoric."

Democratic U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto described those affected by the decision as "productive, taxpaying, and patriotic aspiring Americans." She says the decision affecting so-called dreamers is guided by "xenophobia and myths," not sound policy.

