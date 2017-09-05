NCSO: Pahrump man found with over 80 images of child porn

A 63-year-old man from Pahrump was taken into custody after detectives found more than 80 child pornography images, according to the Nye County Sheriff's Office.

Detectives arrested Jerome Johnson on Friday in connection with the incident.

According to the sheriff's office, detectives received information that someone was in possession of and transmitting child pornography images through the internet from a home in the 2000 block of Quebec Street in Pahrump. Detectives served a search warrant at the home on Aug. 31 and took a number of electronic items.

During an interview, detectives said Johnson acknowledged he had and transmitted child porn.

Detectives said during the initial search of electronics belonging to Johnson they found more than 80 photographs of "extremely graphic images involving young, unidentified children engaged in sexual activities with unidentified adults."

The sheriff's office said Johnson has posted bond and is pending a court date.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Fernandes at 775-751-6361.

