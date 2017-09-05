Metro investigating fatal Las Vegas crash - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Metro investigating fatal Las Vegas crash

Posted: Updated:
Las Vegas Metro police investigate a deadly crash on Sept. 5, 2017. (Source: LVACS) Las Vegas Metro police investigate a deadly crash on Sept. 5, 2017. (Source: LVACS)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Las Vegas Metro police said they are investigating a deadly crash Tuesday. 

Officers responded to the incident just after 11 a.m. at Warm Springs Road and Eastern Avenue. 

Police said in a tweet that they are investigating a deadly crash. 

Further details were not immediately released. 

Motorists were advised to expect delays in the area. 

Stay with FOX5 and FOX5Vegas.com for developments. 

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.