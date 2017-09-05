Metro investigating fatal Las Vegas crash

Las Vegas Metro police said they are investigating a deadly crash Tuesday.

Officers responded to the incident just after 11 a.m. at Warm Springs Road and Eastern Avenue.

Police said in a tweet that they are investigating a deadly crash.

There is a fatal traffic collision at Warm Springs Rd. & Eastern ave. Expect delays if you are in the area. pic.twitter.com/Jy8ma9SZgc — LVMPD Traffic Bureau (@LVMPD_Traffic) September 5, 2017

Further details were not immediately released.

Motorists were advised to expect delays in the area.

