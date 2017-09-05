Police: Missing Las Vegas man safely located

Las Vegas Metro police confirmed Jesse Gonzalez., 28, who was reported missing on Sunday, has been safely located.



Gonzalez was reportedly found on Tuesday afternoon. Police said before he was located, he was last seen on Sunday at 10:30 p.m. near the 3200 block of Cedar Street, near Charleston Boulevard and Fremont Street.

Authorities said Gonzalez was wearing a gray shirt, blue jeans and possibly black framed glasses, at the time he went missing.

Police said he could have been in severe emotional distress and in need of medical attention.

