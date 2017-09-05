Police: Missing Las Vegas man safely located - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Police: Missing Las Vegas man safely located

Posted: Updated:
Written by Lesha Ruffin
Connect
Jesse Gonzalez (Source: LVMPD) Jesse Gonzalez (Source: LVMPD)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Las Vegas Metro police confirmed Jesse Gonzalez., 28, who was reported missing on Sunday, has been safely located.

Gonzalez was reportedly found on Tuesday afternoon. Police said before he was located, he was last seen on Sunday at 10:30 p.m. near the 3200 block of Cedar Street, near Charleston Boulevard and Fremont Street. 

Authorities said Gonzalez was wearing a gray shirt, blue jeans and possibly black framed glasses, at the time he went missing.

Police said he could have been in severe emotional distress and in need of medical attention. 

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.