Owner of Golden Nugget Casinos and Hotels to buy Houston Rockets

The owner of the Golden Nugget Casinos and Hotels is set to buy the Houston Rockets.

The team announced Monday that Tilman J. Fertitta, who also owns Landry's, signed an agreement to purchase the team which includes the operation of the Toyota Center Arena.

According to FOX26 in Houston, the franchise sold for a record $2.2 billion. Rockets Chief Executive Officer Tad Brown said the team was put on the market in July.

Fertitta said he is "truly honored to have been chosen as the next owner of the Houston Rockets." Fertitta is a native of Galveston and resident of Houston.

It is an honor to be a part of the @NBA. I look forward to serving the city of #Houston and continuing the success of @HoustonRockets. pic.twitter.com/1RE6vbj8j1 — Tilman Fertitta (@TilmanJFertitta) September 5, 2017

Leslie Alexander, the current owner of the Rockets, said he is "excited to welcome and pass the torch to Tilman," adding he has known Fertitta for over 24 years.

Alexander owned the franchise for 24 years and on two NBA championships, according to FOX26.

The NBA's Board of Governors will have to approve Fertitta as the next owner of the franchise.

