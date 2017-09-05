Two CCSD school buses involved in separate crashes - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Two CCSD school buses involved in separate crashes

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Two Clark County School District buses were involved in two separate crashes Tuesday morning. 

Police responded to the first crash at 6:07 a.m. at Rainbow Boulevard and Russell Road. 

Police said the three-vehicle crash involving a school bus is expected to cause road closures and delays in the area. 

No students were on board the bus at the time of the crash. Two other people were transported to a local hospital with leg pain and other injuries. 

Officers responded to another crash involving a school bus and a truck at 6:44 a.m. at Jones Boulevard and Tropicana Avenue. 

There were five students on the bus at the time of the collision, police said. No injuries were reported. 

