Two CCSD school buses involved in separate crashes

Two Clark County School District buses were involved in two separate crashes Tuesday morning.

Police responded to the first crash at 6:07 a.m. at Rainbow Boulevard and Russell Road.

Police said the three-vehicle crash involving a school bus is expected to cause road closures and delays in the area.

Alert: Northbound Rainbow is closed at Russell road due to a crash. Westbound Russell road also closed at Rainbow pic.twitter.com/GpWqgCza13 — Ken Smith Fox 5 (@KenSmithTV) September 5, 2017

No students were on board the bus at the time of the crash. Two other people were transported to a local hospital with leg pain and other injuries.

Officers responded to another crash involving a school bus and a truck at 6:44 a.m. at Jones Boulevard and Tropicana Avenue.

There were five students on the bus at the time of the collision, police said. No injuries were reported.

