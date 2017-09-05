How CCSD cooks for thousands of students daily

Four adults were charged after the bruised and malnourished girl escaped on from her home in rural Oswego County, north of Syracuse.More >
Four adults were charged after the bruised and malnourished girl escaped on from her home in rural Oswego County, north of Syracuse.More >
North Las Vegas police said they are investigating after a man was injured in an apparent attack Monday morning.More >
North Las Vegas police said they are investigating after a man was injured in an apparent attack Monday morning.More >
Terrifying video of an SUV backing into three people walking in Massachusetts.More >
Terrifying video of an SUV backing into three people walking in Massachusetts.More >
Las Vegas Metro police said a man was stabbed after he bumped into another man on the Las Vegas Strip Saturday night.More >
Las Vegas Metro police said a man was stabbed after he bumped into another man on the Las Vegas Strip Saturday night.More >
A Nevada sheriff says the man who ran into the flames at the Burning Man festival's signature burning ceremony has died.More >
A Nevada sheriff says the man who ran into the flames at the Burning Man festival's signature burning ceremony has died.More >
A group of police officers in Connecticut said goodbye to their four-legged partner during an emotional end of watch ceremony.More >
A group of police officers in Connecticut said goodbye to their four-legged partner during an emotional end of watch ceremony.More >
Authorities in multiple states are actively searching for information leading to the whereabouts of a California kidnapping suspect and a victim since Sept. 1.More >
Authorities in multiple states are actively searching for information leading to the whereabouts of a California kidnapping suspect and a victim since Sept. 1.More >
The announcement released in a statement Monday says the queen is delighted by the news.More >
The announcement released in a statement Monday says the queen is delighted by the news.More >
Las Vegas Metro police said they are seeking the public's help to locate a missing man.More >
Las Vegas Metro police said they are seeking the public's help to locate a missing man.More >