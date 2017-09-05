How CCSD cooks for thousands of students daily

Cinnamon rolls prepared at CCSD's kitchen on Sept. 5, 2017. (Mike Doria/FOX5)

Cooking meals for a good portion of the Clark County School District's 300,000 students is no easy feat!

The district has nutritionists that help plan meals for students.

Nutritionists follow a student wellness guideline to ensure healthy choices for children.

The meals are cooked in a massive central kitchen.

Approximately 1.3 million meals are prepared for students every week.

The school district offers a free or reduced lunch meal program. More information on that program can be found online here.

This article was written by Mike Doria.

