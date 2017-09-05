How CCSD cooks for thousands of students daily - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

How CCSD cooks for thousands of students daily

Posted: Updated:
Cinnamon rolls prepared at CCSD's kitchen on Sept. 5, 2017. (Mike Doria/FOX5) Cinnamon rolls prepared at CCSD's kitchen on Sept. 5, 2017. (Mike Doria/FOX5)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Cooking meals for a good portion of the Clark County School District's 300,000 students is no easy feat!

The district has nutritionists that help plan meals for students. 

Nutritionists follow a student wellness guideline to ensure healthy choices for children. 

The meals are cooked in a massive central kitchen. 

Approximately 1.3 million meals are prepared for students every week. 

The school district offers a free or reduced lunch meal program. More information on that program can be found online here

This article was written by Mike Doria

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.