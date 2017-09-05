Clark County School District asks for public's input on budget cuts

The Clark County School District is asking for teachers, parents and community members for input on how to fix its budget shortfall.

Last week CCSD announced they would be implementing a hiring freeze to try and make up budget shortfalls, but administrators say the district is still $50 to $60 million short of having a balanced budget.

The district said the shortfall occurred because state funding was not as high as they anticipated and an arbitration ruling with the administrator’s union set them back.

"Anytime that you have an arbitrator rule at the end of the year you don’t have time to readjust your budget or make cuts to the budget so you have to deal with deficit issues, deficits that came from the previous year as well as rolling into the next year with our ending fund balance," CCSD Superintendent Pat Skorkowsky said.

Here's a list of potential cuts on the survey and how much administrators say it will save the district:

Reduce work year for all employees by one day. This would not reduce the number of instruction days: Approximately $8 million per day in savings

Change some 12-month administrator positions to 11-month positions: Approximately $3 million

Close all schools and buildings over the holidays, for a total of seven fewer working days for administrators and some support staff: Approximately $14 million

Eliminate extra days provided to central licensed employees (add-on days): Approximately $4 million

Eliminate Gifted and Talented Education programming: Approximately $13 million

Eliminate busing for non-magnet high school students, except for special needs students: Approximately $3 million

Increase walk radius for bus service of high school students from 2 to 3 miles: Approximately $1.5 million

Eliminate late activity buses for Middle School/Career and Technical Academy/Select Schools (students who participate in after-school activities would need to find alternate transportation): Approximately $1 million

Eliminate games from all sporting seasons: 1 game for football, 2 games for all other sports: Approximately $250,000

Reduce adult education programs: Approximately $400,000

Eliminate additional staffing for magnet programs: Approximately $19 million

The survey will be open until Sept. 10, and you can take it by clicking this link: CCSD Survey.

