Fast-food workers 'Fight for $15' on Labor Day

Organizers and fast-food employees gathered on the Strip to demand a minimum wage increase (FOX5). Organizers and fast-food employees gathered on the Strip to demand a minimum wage increase (FOX5).
With signs in hand and chants in unison, fast-food workers marched along Las Vegas Boulevard to demand a minimum wage increase. 

"Minimum wage jobs are not just for high school people," said Lupe Guzman, an employee at Carl's Jr. "It's for everyday people." 

The Labor Strike began mid-Strip and ended at the McDonald's near Circus Circus.

Demonstrators walked side by side with community members and elected officials like Ruben Kihuen from Nevada's 4th District. 

"People deserve an opportunity for economic justice," Kihuen said. "An opportunity for economic equality as well." 

Kihuen is talking about people like Guzman, who lost her voice during the rally, but not her passion for workers rights.

Guzman supports her six children on her salary from Carl's Jr. and understands the struggle fast-food employees can face. 

"Everything is going up," Guzman said. "Rent, our bills, cost of living, but what we make an hour stays the same. Something is wrong."

Some people believe fast-food work is a job, not a career meant to sustain a family.

Nevada State Senator Yvanna Cancela disagrees. 

"In my opinion, it's the backbone of the fast food business," Cancela said. "What we've seen across the Strip  and downtown is that workers doing similar jobs are able to have a middle-class life by having a union contract, good benefits, and good wages."

In June Governor Brian Sandoval vetoed a bill to increase the minimum wage.

Sandoval said the increase would make goods and services more expensive and there would be fewer jobs available. 

Currently, minimums wage workers make $8.25 hourly, but during the March workers rallied for $15 hourly. 

Many demonstrators also used their platform to help people on DACA status. 

"The labor movement was marching with Dr. King across the country," Cancela said.  "Today when you look at the immigrant rights movement it's really the labor movement that's helped glue together a number of organizations and make sure that they're amplifying not only workers voices but also some of our most vulnerable populations."

