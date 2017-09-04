Golden Knights players hold 1st 'Captains Practice'

The Golden Knights hit the ice in team gear for the first time at developmental camp June 27, 2017. (FOX5)

The Golden Knights drop the puck in less than three weeks and one of the goals before that first game is to build team chemistry. To get that going, some of the players on Monday afternoon got together for an informal skate at City National Arena.

"Me and Smitty kind of just took the reins and just explained the drills and everyone went from there, I don't think anyone specific was running it too much just explaining things out there," said Las Vegas local and Golden Knights defenseman, Deryk Engelland.

No coaches, just players.

"There's not too many familiar faces and guys who have been here a while so, pretty much everyone is just feeding off Deryk and the energy he brings, but we do have a younger team, so I think every voice that steps up will go a long way," said Golden Knights forward, Reilly Smith.

For the last two seasons, Reilly Smith was in Florida where he was coached by Golden Knights bench boss Gerard Gallant. He says team chemistry is one of, if not, the most important keys to a successful inaugural season.

"I think we need it more than any of the other franchises just because of all the new faces," Smith said.

The team practiced for less than 90 minutes working on passing and shooting drills, followed by a very light scrimmage.

"From my experience, you have the best teams and most fun on the teams when you're winning, I think that's one thing we have to focus on, starts with hard work and that's what we have to implement as a team," Smith said.

"Just to get a few more guys out there, the pace picks up, the game is full ice with two goalies, it's a little more tiring, but it's better to get ready for camp," Engelland said.

With camp just ten days away, it's about getting on the same page for what will be a historic season here in Las Vegas.

"I'm really excited to be here, an exciting franchise, city to be a part of right now, everyone has the same mindset right now get everything set, get our whole team here and get ready for training camp,” said Smith.

