California kidnapping victim found at Henderson hotel

Police released this surveillance image of suspect Joseph Hetzel's car; a black 2015 Chrysler 200 with Ca. licence plate 7NGE514 (Santa Barbara Police).

Kidnapping victim Virginia Paris, left, and suspect Joseph Hetzel are shown in these undated photos (Santa Barbara Police).

Henderson police confirmed a woman who was kidnapped by a man in California was found in a Henderson hotel Monday night.

Police said 55-year-old Virginia Paris was located after she alerted security at the Railroad Pass Casino she had been kidnapped. Paris was taken to University Medical Center.

Santa Barbara's Sheriff Office released an alert concerning a possible kidnapping on Friday evening at 7:30 p.m. in Solvang, Ca. The suspected kidnapper, 52-year-old Joseph Hetzel, allegedly kidnapped his estranged ex-girlfriend, Paris, according to police. Paris is a resident of Lompoc, Ca.

"He's very dangerous," Paris' daughter Melissa Villalba said. She told FOX5 the pair recently dated for about three months before Hetzel became aggressive.

"He started coming to her work and harassing her," Villalba said.

According to police, the pair drove southbound on Highway 101 towards Ventura then to the Camarillo area. After alerting authorities in Arizona and Nevada, police learned that Hetzel and Paris checked out of the Grand Canyon Inn in Valle, AZ early Monday morning, according to reports.

Information disseminated by police indicates that Paris is being held against her will and that the pair were likely headed to Las Vegas.

"We just want her home," Villalba said.

Santa Barbara police confirmed that Paris had recently filed for a restraining order against Hetzel, although the order was not yet served to Hetzel.

Henderson police confirmed on Monday morning that Hetzel remained at-large.

Police added that Hetzel has previously served time in prison for crimes including possession of items used to make explosive devices, using explosive devices with the intent to terrorize, felony vandalism, criminal threats and a domestic incident.

He is considered armed and dangerous. Police are asking the public not to approach the suspect. Instead, contact authorities.

Hetzel is described as a white male adult, 52-years-old, approximately 6’02/195lbs, with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a light blue colored shirt

Hetzel is believed to be driving a black 2015 Chrysler 200 with California license plate 7NGE514, police said.

Police are asking the public for any information leading to the location of Hetzel.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is also assisting in the recovery of the kidnapping suspect and victim.

"We just want to get the word out until we get her home safe," Villalba said.

Contact the LVMPD at 702-828-3111 or call 9-1-1 to report any information regarding this case. The Santa Barbara Sheriff's office is also accepting tips at 805-681-4171.

