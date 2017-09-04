California kidnapping suspect and victim possibly headed to Las - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

California kidnapping suspect and victim possibly headed to Las Vegas

Written by Jennifer Hurtado
Kidnapping victim Virginia Paris, left, and suspect Joseph Hetzel are shown in these undated photos (Santa Barbara Police). Kidnapping victim Virginia Paris, left, and suspect Joseph Hetzel are shown in these undated photos (Santa Barbara Police).
Police released this surveillance image of suspect Joseph Hetzel's car; a black 2015 Chrysler 200 with Ca. licence plate 7NGE514 (Santa Barbara Police). Police released this surveillance image of suspect Joseph Hetzel's car; a black 2015 Chrysler 200 with Ca. licence plate 7NGE514 (Santa Barbara Police).
Authorities in multiple states are actively searching for information leading to the whereabouts of a California kidnapping suspect and a victim since Sept. 1.

Santa Barbara's Sheriff Office released an alert concerning a possible kidnapping on Friday evening at 7:30 p.m. in Solvang, Ca. The suspected kidnapper, 52-year-old Joseph Hetzel, allegedly kidnapped his estranged ex-girlfriend, 55-year-old Virginia Paris, according to police. Paris is a resident of Lompoc, Ca. 

Citing the investigation, the pair drove southbound on Highway 101 towards Ventura then to the Camarillo area. After alerting authorities in Arizona and Nevada, police learned that Hetzel and Paris checked out of the Grand Canyon Inn in Valle, AZ early Monday morning, according to reports.

Information disseminated by police indicates that Paris is being held against her will and that the pair were likely headed to Las Vegas. 

Santa Barbara police confirmed that Paris had recently filed for a restraining order against Hetzel, although the order was not yet served to Hetzel. 

Police added that Hetzel has previously served time in prison for crimes including possession of items used to make explosive devices, using explosive devices with the intent to terrorize, felony vandalism, criminal threats and a domestic incident.

 He is considered armed and dangerous. Police are asking the public not to approach the suspect. Instead, contact authorities. 

Paris is described as a white female adult, 55-years-old, approximately 5’06/150lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a light colored shirt. 
Hetzel is described as a white male adult, 52-years-old, approximately 6’02/195lbs, with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a light blue colored shirt

Hetzel is believed to be driving a black 2015 Chrysler 200 with California license plate 7NGE514, police said. 

Police are asking the public for any information leading to the location of Hetzel and Paris. 

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is also assisting in the recovery of the kidnapping suspect and victim. 

Contact the LVMPD at 702-828-3111 or call 9-1-1 to report any information regarding this case. The Santa Barbara Sheriff's office is also accepting tips at 805-681-4171.

