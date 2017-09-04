Las Vegas celebrates Labor Day - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Las Vegas celebrates Labor Day

Written by Kathleen Jacob
A family celebrates Labor Day with a cookout at Sunset Park (FOX5). A family celebrates Labor Day with a cookout at Sunset Park (FOX5).
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

With most people off of work and school Monday, families had the chance to get out and enjoy some quality time together. From cookouts to baseball games, people celebrated Labor Day in all kinds of ways.

FOX5 talked to a ton of people about how they celebrated, and for the most part it's not so much about what they're doing, but about who they're with. Most people are off work and kids are out of school, so families took advantage.

The splash pad at Sunset Park was packed all day; a great way to beat the heat. People were able to come in from out of town to visit. Families were able to get everyone together to celebrate.

“It's a day where everybody's off at the same time, which is probably the best part cause in Las Vegas everybody works such funny schedules they end up off at different times and nobody gets to be there at the same time,” parent Michael Hrustyk said.

People also packed the 51’s home game to celebrate.

“We figured it was the Labor Day weekend, wanted to take the kids out, they hadn't been to any games in a long time so we wanted to come out bbq a little bit and support our local baseball team,” parent Jim Lambright said.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

