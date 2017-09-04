Raiders sign 10 players to practice squad - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Raiders sign 10 players to practice squad

The Raiders have signed 10 players to their practice squad, the team announced Monday. 

Two of the players, James Stone and Max Valles, were the only two signees who were not with the Raiders during training camp this year. 

Stone was originally signed by the Atlanta Falcons as an undrafted free agent in May 2014. He was then signed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as a reserve and future free agent in January 2017 before he was waived on Saturday. 

Valles was originally drafted by the Raiders in the sixth round of the 2015 NFL Draft and spent the majority of the 2015 season with the Raiders' practice squad before being signed to the Buffalo Bills' active roster. He was on the Bills' practice squad for the 2016 season before being waived on Saturday. 

Here is a list of the 10 players on the practice squad:

  • Breon Borders, cornerback
  • Fadol Brown, defensive end 
  • Pharaoh Brown, tight end 
  • Shilique Calhoun, linebacker 
  • Keon Hatcher, wide receiver 
  • Elijah Hood, running back 
  • Jordan Simmons, offensive guard 
  • James Stone, center
  • Max Valles, defensive end
  • Isaac Whitney, wide receiver

