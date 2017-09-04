Public's help sought searching for missing Las Vegas man

Las Vegas Metro police said they are seeking the public's help to locate a missing man.

Jesse Gonzalez, 28, was last seen on Sunday at 10:30 p.m. near the 3200 block of Cedar Street, near Charleston Boulevard and Fremont Street.

Police said he was last seen wearing a gray shirt and blue jeans. He may also be wearing black framed glasses with gold on the sides.

Gonzalez was further described as a Hispanic man, 5'9" tall, 125 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Police said he may be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical attention.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Metro's Missing Persons Detail at 702-828-2907 during business hours or send an email to missingpersons@lvmpd.com. The department can also be reached by phone at 702-828-3111.

