FD: Dog alerts owners to Las Vegas house fire

Two people told firefighters that their dog alerted them to a fire in their home Monday morning, according to Las Vegas Fire and Rescue.

Firefighters responded to the incident at 2:12 a.m. on Philomena Street near Alexander Road and Hualapai Way.

Arriving firefighters found heavy flames and smoke coming from the garage of a two-story home. Crews were able to bring the fire under control in less than 10 minutes.

The fire was contained to the garage and destroyed a vehicle parked inside, the department said. Damage was estimated at $30,000.

The two adults who live in the home said their dog alerted them to noises coming from the garage. The pair found the garage on fire and called 911. They were able to escape without injury.

The cause of the fire is undetermined, the department said. Although investigators could not pinpoint the exact cause of the fire, they believe it started in a corner of the garage where items are stored. A trash can was also found in the area.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.