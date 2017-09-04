Man critically injured after being attacked in North Las Vegas - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Man critically injured after being attacked in North Las Vegas

Crime tape blocks the scene of a battery investigation on Sept. 4, 2017. (Luis Marquez/FOX5) Crime tape blocks the scene of a battery investigation on Sept. 4, 2017. (Luis Marquez/FOX5)
North Las Vegas police said they are investigating after a man was injured in an attack Monday morning. 

According to Aaron Patty, public information officer for North Las Vegas police, officers found the 34-year-old victim near Lone Mountain Road and Rancho Drive. The male victim was found wounded and taken to University Medical Center in critical condition. Patty said officers are still trying to determine if the victim was dropped off in the area or if he took himself there. 

Patty said officers discovered the battery occurred in the 3400 block of West Verde Way, near Allen Lane and Lone Mountain Road.

Citing the preliminary investigation, Patty said the victim and another man got into a fight. Multiple people were inside the home around the time the incident occurred. 

Patty said investigators do not believe the attack was random and they are trying to determine how the two know each other. 

A suspect has not been taken into custody, Patty said. 

An investigation into the incident is ongoing. 

