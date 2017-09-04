1 stabbed after bumping into man near Treasure Island - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

1 stabbed after bumping into man near Treasure Island

Las Vegas Metro police said a man was stabbed after he bumped into another man on the Las Vegas Strip Sunday night. 

Officers responded to the incident at 10 p.m. in front of the Treasure Island Hotel and Casino on Las Vegas Boulevard near Spring Mountain Road. 

Police said the two men got into an argument after bumping into each other. The suspect then stabbed the other man in the lower abdomen. 

The victim was taken to a local hospital with a non-life threatening injury, police said. 

The suspect was last seen walking northbound and has not been caught, police said. 

