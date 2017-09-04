Sunny skies to wrap up Labor Day in Las Vegas

The sun heats up Las Vegas in an undated image. (File)

Las Vegas should see more sunshine to wrap up Labor Day.

There is still some monsoonal and tropical moisture trapped over Las Vegas that will create some clouds as the day wears on.

Daytime heating could trigger some showers and thunderstorms in Mohave County and in the Great Basin area by late this afternoon. If that happens expect some strong wind gusts to develop.

On Tuesday the ridge of high pressure that is over the area will get stronger and temperatures will begin to rise again.

By the weekend, seasonal temperatures around 98 degrees will return.

