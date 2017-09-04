Las Vegas swim experts urge pool safety following two near drown - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Las Vegas swim experts urge pool safety following two near drownings

Posted: Updated:
Water splashes against the tile-lined wall of a Las Vegas-area swimming pool. (File/FOX5) Water splashes against the tile-lined wall of a Las Vegas-area swimming pool. (File/FOX5)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Two near drownings happened in the valley over the weekend.

On Friday, police say a two-year-old entered the pool unnoticed. “Its heartbreaking,” Valley mom of two Heather Cory said.

Police say other adults and kids were inside the house when it happened. It’s unclear how long the child was in the water before someone noticed.

“Where were the parents? Who was around? What was the situation?” Cory asked.

As detectives worked to answer those questions, police responded to a second incident a day later.

On Saturday, an 8-year-old boy was involved in a near drowning incident. That child was pulled out of the water by another young swimmer, according to police.

Police said another kid pulled him out of the water and performed CPR. Two adults were present, according to police.

“Drowning is known as the silent killer,” Lifeguard solutions LLC. Owner Maria Moilanen said.

Lifeguard solutions LLC contract life guards for private parties and events.

“Many times during a pool party, everybody thinks someone else is watching [the kids],” Moilanen said. “That’s why you have to have a life guard on duty or designate someone to watch the pool at all times.”

Moilanen said if you can’t afford a private lifeguard, be sure to designate an adult to watch the pool when it’s occupied. 

