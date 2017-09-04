Betting on Howard would have come with a big pay out

UNLV Rebel football players are shown on the field in this undated image (FOX5).

UNLV’s loss to Howard made history Saturday night as the biggest college football upset of all time. There were a lot of disappointed rebel fans, and on top of that, a lot of people disappointed that they didn't bet on Howard.

Howard scored five touchdowns to beat UNLV, who was favored to win by forty five points. Only a handful of people picked Howard + 45, but that bet payed out. Odds maker RJ Bell says a $100 bet on an outright Howard win would have paid $55,000.

If someone had put $100 down and parlayed liberty over Baylor and Howard over UNLV, they’d come away with $4.1 million.

There's no money line on games like these, a only a handful of people placed bets on this game, but now a lot more are wishing they had.

