Labor Day fun at Lake Las Vegas - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Labor Day fun at Lake Las Vegas

Posted: Updated:
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

The Craig family didn't have to go far for their Labor Day vacation. 

"Usually we're out of fun for holiday weekends, but since we're here we just tried to find something else to do," Ciara Craig said. 

Ciara, her husband Adam and their daughter Kendall decided to spend their Sunday at Lake Las Vegas. 

"It's a nice little get away, kinda like a staycation, you don't have all these people, it's not too crowded but there's still a lot of things to do," Craig said. 

"We got the bounce house, face painting. We partnered with Nevada Childseekers this year and the Kids in Transition Foundation," Craig added.

But it wasn't just family fun drawing people to Lake Las Vegas.

"Every single year we've hosted a margarita festival and this one by far is our best turn out yet because of the firework show," said Chanthy Walsh from Sonrisa Grill.

They hosted their 9th annual margarita competition which also brought a crowd. 

"It made sense to do lake, margaritas and music, the second we found out there was a margarita tasting we were like whoa lets go," said local Ranna Garcia.

The labor day weekend celebration also included an arts and craft expo, reggae music, and fireworks. 

"It's kinda been nice being able to hit memorial day, 4th of July and then labor day, and close it up with fire works," said Andy Gil from Lake Las Vegas.  

"Some people may say its too far but I always say if its that good its not too far," Gil added. 

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

  • Most Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous pageMore >

  • Man who ran into Burning Man fire dies

    Man who ran into Burning Man fire dies

    Sunday, September 3 2017 6:02 PM EDT2017-09-03 22:02:29 GMT
    Burning Man participants watch a 40-foot wooden figure know as "The Man" burn on the playa at the Black Rock Desert near Gerlach, Nev., on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2007, during the Burning Man festival. (AP Photo/Brad Horn)Burning Man participants watch a 40-foot wooden figure know as "The Man" burn on the playa at the Black Rock Desert near Gerlach, Nev., on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2007, during the Burning Man festival. (AP Photo/Brad Horn)

    A Nevada sheriff says the man who ran into the flames at the Burning Man festival's signature burning ceremony has died.     

    More >

    A Nevada sheriff says the man who ran into the flames at the Burning Man festival's signature burning ceremony has died.     

    More >

  • Good Samaritan rescues baby from unattended vehicle

    Good Samaritan rescues baby from unattended vehicle

    Saturday, September 2 2017 9:11 PM EDT2017-09-03 01:11:52 GMT
    A mother left her baby inside a vehicle in a Smith's parking lot Sept. 2 (Google Maps).A mother left her baby inside a vehicle in a Smith's parking lot Sept. 2 (Google Maps).

    A good samaritan rescued a baby left inside an unattended vehicle at a Spring Valley grocery store Saturday afternoon.  

    More >

    A good samaritan rescued a baby left inside an unattended vehicle at a Spring Valley grocery store Saturday afternoon.  

    More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.