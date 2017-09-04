Labor Day fun at Lake Las Vegas

The Craig family didn't have to go far for their Labor Day vacation.
"Usually we're out of fun for holiday weekends, but since we're here we just tried to find something else to do," Ciara Craig said.
Ciara, her husband Adam and their daughter Kendall decided to spend their Sunday at Lake Las Vegas.
"It's a nice little get away, kinda like a staycation, you don't have all these people, it's not too crowded but there's still a lot of things to do," Craig said.
"We got the bounce house, face painting. We partnered with Nevada Childseekers this year and the Kids in Transition Foundation," Craig added.
But it wasn't just family fun drawing people to Lake Las Vegas.
"Every single year we've hosted a margarita festival and this one by far is our best turn out yet because of the firework show," said Chanthy Walsh from Sonrisa Grill.
They hosted their 9th annual margarita competition which also brought a crowd.
"It made sense to do lake, margaritas and music, the second we found out there was a margarita tasting we were like whoa lets go," said local Ranna Garcia.
The labor day weekend celebration also included an arts and craft expo, reggae music, and fireworks.
"It's kinda been nice being able to hit memorial day, 4th of July and then labor day, and close it up with fire works," said Andy Gil from Lake Las Vegas.
"Some people may say its too far but I always say if its that good its not too far," Gil added.
Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.
A Nevada sheriff says the man who ran into the flames at the Burning Man festival's signature burning ceremony has died.More >
A Nevada sheriff says the man who ran into the flames at the Burning Man festival's signature burning ceremony has died.More >
A good samaritan rescued a baby left inside an unattended vehicle at a Spring Valley grocery store Saturday afternoon.More >
A good samaritan rescued a baby left inside an unattended vehicle at a Spring Valley grocery store Saturday afternoon.More >
Just like in the science-fiction movie "Close Encounters of the Third Kind," UFO enthusiasts are being drawn to a strange geological formation in Wyoming.More >
Just like in the science-fiction movie "Close Encounters of the Third Kind," UFO enthusiasts are being drawn to a strange geological formation in Wyoming.More >
Police responded to a northeast Valley apartment complex after a child nearly drowned in a pool Saturday afternoon.More >
Police responded to a northeast Valley apartment complex after a child nearly drowned in a pool Saturday afternoon.More >
A grandmother who was accidentally shot and killed in her sleep by her grandson was identified Saturday by the Clark County Coroner.More >
A grandmother who was accidentally shot and killed in her sleep by her grandson was identified Saturday by the Clark County Coroner.More >
The Clark County Coroner identified a man who was killed when his vehicle hit a wall in the northeast Valley on Friday.More >
The Clark County Coroner identified a man who was killed when his vehicle hit a wall in the northeast Valley on Friday.More >
A nurse claims she was assaulted by a Salt Lake City police officer when she refused to draw blood from an unconscious patient.More >
A nurse claims she was assaulted by a Salt Lake City police officer when she refused to draw blood from an unconscious patient.More >
"You just cant recreate something like this," Steven Messer said, while standing in his Las Vegas County Club home.More >
"You just cant recreate something like this," Steven Messer said, while standing in his Las Vegas County Club home.More >
Ayden Brown, the 3-year-old that's fighting a rare form of cancer, is being treated in Phoenix.More >
Ayden Brown, the 3-year-old that's fighting a rare form of cancer, is being treated in Phoenix.More >