Labor Day fun at Lake Las Vegas

The Craig family didn't have to go far for their Labor Day vacation.



"Usually we're out of fun for holiday weekends, but since we're here we just tried to find something else to do," Ciara Craig said.

Ciara, her husband Adam and their daughter Kendall decided to spend their Sunday at Lake Las Vegas.



"It's a nice little get away, kinda like a staycation, you don't have all these people, it's not too crowded but there's still a lot of things to do," Craig said.



"We got the bounce house, face painting. We partnered with Nevada Childseekers this year and the Kids in Transition Foundation," Craig added.

But it wasn't just family fun drawing people to Lake Las Vegas.

"Every single year we've hosted a margarita festival and this one by far is our best turn out yet because of the firework show," said Chanthy Walsh from Sonrisa Grill.

They hosted their 9th annual margarita competition which also brought a crowd.

"It made sense to do lake, margaritas and music, the second we found out there was a margarita tasting we were like whoa lets go," said local Ranna Garcia.

The labor day weekend celebration also included an arts and craft expo, reggae music, and fireworks.

"It's kinda been nice being able to hit memorial day, 4th of July and then labor day, and close it up with fire works," said Andy Gil from Lake Las Vegas.

"Some people may say its too far but I always say if its that good its not too far," Gil added.

