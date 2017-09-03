Copy-Man rescued from the flames at Burning Man festival

Man rescued from the flames at Burning Man festival - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

BLACK ROCK CITY, Nev. (AP) - A man rescued from the flames at the Burning Man festival's signature burning of a towering effigy has been airlifted to a hospital.

Burning Man organizers say the counter-culture festival attendee broke through safety perimeters about 10:30 p.m. Saturday and ran into the blaze.

Black Rock City firefighters rescued the man and treated him at the scene before he was airlifted to a burn treatment center.

More than 70,000 people are enjoying the art and music celebration in the Black Rock Desert, about 100 miles (161 kilometers) north of Reno.

The nine-day festival in northern Nevada was briefly hampered when a lightning-sparked wildfire temporarily shut down Burning Man's main travel route last week.

The 138-square-mile (359-square-kilometer) wildfire is now 28 percent contained.

Burning Man ends Monday.

