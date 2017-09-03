Stay safe hiking this Labor Day

A nurse claims she was assaulted by a Salt Lake City police officer when she refused to draw blood from an unconscious patient.More >
A nurse claims she was assaulted by a Salt Lake City police officer when she refused to draw blood from an unconscious patient.More >
"You just cant recreate something like this," Steven Messer said, while standing in his Las Vegas County Club home.More >
"You just cant recreate something like this," Steven Messer said, while standing in his Las Vegas County Club home.More >
A homeless man was arrested on kidnapping, sexual assault, and lewdness charges for allegedly assaulting a girl at a Las Vegas park.More >
A homeless man was arrested on kidnapping, sexual assault, and lewdness charges for allegedly assaulting a girl at a Las Vegas park.More >
A Valley woman has been living with an incredibly painful disease for nearly two years. Her skin is literally burning her alive. She wants to share her story so others suffering don't feel so alone.More >
A Valley woman has been living with an incredibly painful disease for nearly two years. Her skin is literally burning her alive. She wants to share her story so others suffering don't feel so alone.More >
A good samaritan rescued a baby left inside an unattended vehicle at a Spring Valley grocery store Saturday afternoon.More >
A good samaritan rescued a baby left inside an unattended vehicle at a Spring Valley grocery store Saturday afternoon.More >
A grandmother who was accidentally shot and killed in her sleep by her grandson was identified Saturday by the Clark County Coroner.More >
A grandmother who was accidentally shot and killed in her sleep by her grandson was identified Saturday by the Clark County Coroner.More >
A South Carolina couple has been arrested after playing around on a golf course instead of playing a round.More >
A South Carolina couple has been arrested after playing around on a golf course instead of playing a round.More >
Police responded to a northeast Valley apartment complex after a child nearly drowned in a pool Saturday afternoon.More >
Police responded to a northeast Valley apartment complex after a child nearly drowned in a pool Saturday afternoon.More >
There’s been a major break in a cold case that’s left friends and family grieving and wondering for nearly 13 years. Someone strangled 26-year-old Theresa Insana in 2004. Now, thanks to new technology, we may know what her new killer looks like.More >
There’s been a major break in a cold case that’s left friends and family grieving and wondering for nearly 13 years. Someone strangled 26-year-old Theresa Insana in 2004. Now, thanks to new technology, we may know what her new killer looks like.More >