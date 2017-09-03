Stay safe hiking this Labor Day

Labor Day weekend is here and that means tons of people will be getting outdoors and hitting the parks. However, between heat, wildlife, and injuries, hiking can be dangerous.

Red Rock Search and Rescue’s Bryan Zink says the number one rule to stay safe is to plan ahead and bring the essentials.

“Water, snacks, get a map of the area that you're gonna be hiking too if you're unfamiliar with the area. A simple first aid kit, lots of water, probably double what you think you're gonna need,” Zink said.

He says if you get hurt or lost stop immediately and try to flag down help and get a signal out to someone.

It’s also snake season, so if you spot a snake, don’t touch it. If you do get bit, stay calm.

“If you start to panic your heart rate goes up blood starts surging and that actually will draw the blood closer to your vital organs faster,” Zinke said.

James Bradley hikes all the time in Las Vegas. He says he and his friends always pack the essentials and are aware of their surroundings.

“Good shoes, good covers, watching out for snakes and scorpions, plenty of water always need the water especially for the long hikes,” Bradley said.

Bradley says he’s never been in an emergency situation, but some of his friends have.

“People in our group have been in those situations before too and it's good to know so you know some basic first aid, things like that,” Bradley said.

