Aydens Army of Angels spread their wings

Ayden Brown, the 3-year-old that's fighting a rare form of cancer, is being treated in Phoenix. His family received thousands of dollars in donations after opening up about Ayden's battle with cancer.

"I don't have to worry about one thing in this world but my little boy, and thank you is not enough to this world to even say it, for what they've given me and Ayden," said Lindsey Licari, Ayden's mother.

He was originally supposed to go overseas for treatment, but his condition worsened and his family opted to get him treatment at the Phoenix Children's Hospital. While he's fighting for his life, his mother traveled back to the Vegas Valley to fight for families like hers.

"It's the best place for my son to be, and although its hard for me to be here without Ayden, this is childhood cancer. This is what it does to families," Licari said.

To kick off childhood cancer awareness month, Ayden's Army of Angels teamed up with groups across the Valley to support families battling cancer.



"This is something that we should be seeing to protect our children, we should see families fighting by themselves," said Ronnie Duvall, who helped plan Saturdays Cancer cookout.

The goal is to help families like Monique Salas'.



Salas said, "When you're a mother and you're on this journey you want people to hear your story because these kids they go through a lot. They go through a lot and it's not fair."

Her 3-year-old Arelio is fighting leukemia; a fight she said is wearing on their family.



"Been through 13 credit cards trying to stay afloat, support my family, it's just me and three kids," Salas said.

Ayden's Army of Angels is trying to make that fight easier.



"Its been hard, especially when he cries, when I have to hold him down so they do the procedures to him, he doesn't know why," Salas said.

Through Saturday's event, Lindsey Licari wanted her to know she's not alone.

"It's fine to cry but there's no time to cry, it's time to fight and if someone had came to me a little bit sooner and taught me that lesson it might not have been so hard," she said.

