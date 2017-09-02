Good Samaritan rescues baby from unattended vehicle

A good samaritan rescued a baby left inside an unattended vehicle at a Spring Valley grocery store Saturday afternoon.

Police said the person saw a crying baby inside a car in the parking lot of a Smith's store on 6130 West Tropicana Avenue near Jones Boulevard. They proceeded to open the door of the car as police arrived to take the child, Metro Lt. Cole said.

Medical personnel attended to the baby who was listed in good health.

Officers found the mother of the child inside the store where she was arrested for felony child abuse and neglect.

The baby was given to the father who responded to the scene after the incident.

Police did not say how long the child was left in the car.

