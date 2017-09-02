8-year-old in critical condition after nearly drowning at pool

The entrance to Eagle Trace Apartments is show in this undated image (Google Earth).

Police responded to a northeast Valley apartment complex after a child nearly drowned in a pool Saturday afternoon.

Officers and medical personnel were dispatched to Eagle Trace apartments at 5370 East Craig Road near Las Vegas Boulevard at 2:19 p.m. An 8-year-old boy was submerged underwater in a pool at the complex, according to Metro Lt. Cole.

The boy was accompanied by two adults and four other children. One of the kids pulled the unconscious boy out of the water and administered CPR, said Lt. Cole.

Medical officials transported the boy to University Medical Center's pediatric unit where he remains in critical condition but is stable, according to police.

LVMPD's Abuse and Neglect detectives are investigating the incident.

Stay with FOX5 for updates.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.