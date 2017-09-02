Man in fatal northeast crash identified - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Man in fatal northeast crash identified

Posted: Updated:
Written by Jennifer Hurtado
Connect
Metro officers at the scene of a deadly vehicle accident on Nellis Boulevard. (LVACS) Metro officers at the scene of a deadly vehicle accident on Nellis Boulevard. (LVACS)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

The Clark County Coroner identified a man who was killed when his vehicle hit a wall in the northeast Valley on Friday. 

54-year-old James Mackin died from blunt force injuries, according to the Coroner. Police said Mackin was involved in a single-vehicle accident near the intersection of Nellis Boulevard and Owens Avenue. 

RELATED: Man, 54, killed in single-vehicle crash in northeast Las Vegas

Metro police said Mackin was driving erratically heading northbound on Nellis before crossing the median onto southbound Nellis. He then crashed into a block wall head-on, according to police. 

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.