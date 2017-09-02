Man in fatal northeast crash identified

Metro officers at the scene of a deadly vehicle accident on Nellis Boulevard. (LVACS)

The Clark County Coroner identified a man who was killed when his vehicle hit a wall in the northeast Valley on Friday.

54-year-old James Mackin died from blunt force injuries, according to the Coroner. Police said Mackin was involved in a single-vehicle accident near the intersection of Nellis Boulevard and Owens Avenue.

Metro police said Mackin was driving erratically heading northbound on Nellis before crossing the median onto southbound Nellis. He then crashed into a block wall head-on, according to police.

