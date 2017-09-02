Coroner identifies grandmother accidentally shot by grandson

A grandmother who was accidentally shot and killed in her sleep by her grandson was identified Saturday by the Clark County Coroner.

Robin Bauer Melendez, 61, died at University Medical Center on Aug. 31 after being shot at least once, according to the coroner and police.

Police said Melendez's 19-year-old grandson was clearing a gun when it accidentally went off. The bullet traveled through two walls before fatally striking Melendez as she slept.

Officials have not said whether any charges will be filed against the grandson.

The coroner did not release the cause or manner of death.

