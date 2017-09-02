Coroner identifies grandmother accidentally shot by grandson

A nurse claims she was assaulted by a Salt Lake City police officer when she refused to draw blood from an unconscious patient.More >
A Valley woman has been living with an incredibly painful disease for nearly two years. Her skin is literally burning her alive. She wants to share her story so others suffering don't feel so alone.More >
A homeless man was arrested on kidnapping, sexual assault, and lewdness charges for allegedly assaulting a girl at a Las Vegas park.More >
Las Vegas Metro police said they took three women into custody for staging car accidents to steal from victims.More >
A university student in South Africa who discovered an erroneous deposit of $1 million in her financial aid account spent more than $60,000 of the fortune before authorities realized the mistake.More >
Former valley journalist Sergio Avila was the victim of a car theft, but he didn't want to play the victim. Instead, he used his investigative skills to track down his Dodge Charger.More >
Las Vegas Metro police said a 19-year-old accidentally shot his grandmother in the northeast portion of the Valley Thursday morning.More >
A 54-year-old man was killed when his vehicle hit a block wall head on in the northeast part of town Friday morning.More >
A man arrested for sexual abuse impregnated his teenage stepdaughter, according to a police report.More >
