Still time to enjoy Summer Season at Lee Canyon

Triple-digit heat continues in the Las Vegas Valley over Labor Day weekend but Lee Canyon is offering an escape.

The resort is about an hour drive away from downtown Las Vegas and nestled in the cooler Spring Mountains.

Guests will have the opportunity to enjoy activities such as scenic chairlifts, disk golf, hiking and mountain biking on the nearby Bristlecone Trail, according to representatives at the resort.

Lee Canyon is scheduled to be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. over the holiday weekend as the summer season winds down.

