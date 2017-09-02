Above average temperatures continue in Southern Nevada - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Above average temperatures continue in Southern Nevada

The sun heats up Las Vegas in an undated image. (File/FOX5) The sun heats up Las Vegas in an undated image. (File/FOX5)
7-Day forecast starting Sept. 2. (Les Krifaton/FOX5) 7-Day forecast starting Sept. 2. (Les Krifaton/FOX5)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Warm conditions and lots of sunshine are in the Labor Day weekend forecast.

The triple-digit heat will remain in Southern Nevada with an average high of 103 degrees over the holiday weekend. 

Tropical Storm Lidia is the only nearby system that has the chance of bringing a few clouds and pop-up thunderstorms to the area.

Overnight low temperatures will dip into the low 80s with better chances for showers Sunday afternoon.

The high temperature on Labor Day is expected to be 104 degrees.  

