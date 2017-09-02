Las Vegas residents need help transporting donations to Texas

Co-workers and friends Leo Villasenor and Davi Digitelli are on a mission to drive 22 hours to Houston to volunteer and serve the victims of Hurricane Harvey.

"We figured if we were going to drive out the least we could do was reach out to our local friends and family like Good Times Barbershop, The Glam Factory, Ship and Anchor Tattoo where we work, and just within our local community try to find some supplies to take with us," Villasenor said.

Villasenor and Digitelli have friends in Houston who they know through their car club. They said some of them have lost everything.

"I hate seeing people suffer and if I can alleviate that if we can alleviate that then we want to help those people out."

They started collecting donations just three days ago and boxes of food, hygiene items, pet supplies and more continue to pour in.

"It's completely amazing and it's heart touching and honestly overwhelming," Villasenor said.

Villasenor said they no longer have space in their vehicles and trailer to fit everything.

"We're kind of in a bind where we have so much stuff that there's no way we're going to be able to get all this there," he said.

The friends are looking for anyone who may be able to lend them a U-haul or big box truck in order to get everything to Texas.

They told FOX5 the local connections they have in Houston will get all the donations to where they're needed. They just need a little help moving them there.

"We made a promise we were going to go out there and deliver this stuff and now we're kinda like well alright we're still going to make it happen, we're just going to figure it out," he said.

The friends are hoping to leave by Monday. If you can help them out with either a big truck or a U-Haul, you can contact them here.

