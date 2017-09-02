Suspect involved in shooting that injured Utah K9 identified

7-year-old K9 Tess is shown in an undated image. (Source: WCSO)

The Washington County Sheriff's Office arrested a man in connection with a shooting that left a K9 injured.

Authorities arrested 55-year-old Alvie Jared Grover, of St. George, Utah, on Friday.

Grover faces a number of charges including aggravated robbery, theft of a firearm, possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, theft of property, criminal mischief, injuring or interfering with a police service animal, and more.

Bail was set at $100,000.

Grover was served the arrest warrant at a local hospital where he is receiving medical attention for gunshot wounds.

Police said Grover assaulted another man, then stole his truck, which had an assault rifle and ammunition inside. He was later found in a second stolen truck that was chased by police before crashing into a home.

K9 Tess was shot when she jumped into the truck that Grover was in.

Tess was taken to a Las Vegas veterinary hospital for treatment.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.