Metro officer injured while attempting traffic stop

A Las Vegas Metro police officer is recovering after being injured while attempting a traffic stop Friday, police said.

Police said at 7:16 p.m. an officer tried to stop a vehicle that ran a red light near Maryland Parkway and Clark Avenue. The vehicle then made a U-turn in traffic and the officers motor unit went down.

The officer was taken to University Medical Center where he is being treated for minor injuries.

The vehicle the officer was attempting to stop left the area before it could be pulled over.

