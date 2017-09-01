Frank 'Lefty' Rosenthal's former Las Vegas home on the market

"You just can't recreate something like this," Steven Messer said while standing in his Las Vegas County Club home. The 43-year-old house has bulletproof windows, three-inch thick doors and a notorious past it earned from its first owner.

"We are in the infamous Frank 'Lefty' Rosenthal house," Messer's realtor, Brian Burns said.

The home was built in 1974 after being designed by Rosenthal, and was built true to the casino operator's style.

"He was a little paranoid, he was a little meticulous," Mob Museum Director Geoff Schumacher said. "He had very particular taste and this is certainly reflected in his house"

Rosenthal operated some of Las Vegas' most famous casinos, and served as the inspiration for Martin Scorsese's appropriately named Las Vegas classic, "Casino."

The blockbuster movie wasn't filmed at the home, but some of the real life events happened at the address.

"There's a scene in the movie...where Robert De Niro is coming down the stairs and the mob tries to shoot him from across the golf course. Well that actually happened here in the house, and the bullet mark still remains behind the stairs," Burns said.

And that wasn't the only mark left by 'Lefty.'

"It's about once a month I find something new," Messer said.

Things like 'Rosenthal' scrawled on an outdoor power box that was connected to a massive, ahead of its time, surveillance system.

"He had all these video screens that he could watch what was happening in the casino in his house," Schumacher explained.

Rosenthal moved out in the 80's, and it's had a handful of owners since then. But all of the residents have made it their mission to try and preserve the house as best as possible, keeping Rosenthal's vision in tact.

