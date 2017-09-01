NHP, CHP team up to increase enforcement on I-15

More than 300,000 visitors could be traveling between California and Nevada over Labor Day weekend, and the Nevada Highway Patrol is teaming up with the California Highway Patrol to make sure people are obeying traffic laws along the way.

Both agencies have decided to put more officers on the roads, focusing on speed infractions, the move over law and distracted driving violations. Freeway signs along Interstate 15 tell drivers that they are "Entering NHP Zero Tolerance Zone."

As of Friday at about 5:00 p.m., NHP issued 270 violations. CHP issued 104 violations and impounded three vehicles.

CHP is using a fix winged aircraft to measure speeds from the air. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and Henderson Police Department are also taking part in the joint enforcement.

FOX5's Adam Herbets rode along with NHP Trooper Jason Buratczuk and asked drivers why they disobeyed the law. Some drove too slow. Others, like a woman in a Toyota Prius and a man in a Chevrolet Corvette, drove too fast. Click the video above to see how they handled being pulled over by both the police and the media.

