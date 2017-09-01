2-year-old found in northwest Valley pool in critical condition

A police car at the scene where a toddler was found in a pool on Sept. 1, 2017. (Kurt Rempe/FOX5)

A 2-year-old child is in critical condition after being found in a northwest Las Vegas pool Friday evening.

Authorities responded to the incident at 5:08 p.m. in the 9900 block of North El Capitan Way, located northwest of Grand Teton Drive and Durango Drive.

According to Las Vegas Metro police, other adults and children were at the home at the time but didn't see the 2-year-old enter the pool.

It is unknown how long the child was in the pool before he or she was found "floating" in the water, police said.

The child is in critical condition at Summerlin Hospital, police said.

Metro's Abuse and Neglect detectives are investigating the incident.

