Report: Man loaded new gun at McDonald's before boarding RTC bus

An armed man who barricaded himself on an RTC bus Wednesday told police he wasn't going to hurt anyone and he only fired shots to see if the gun worked before putting one in his head, according to a police report.

The police report for Brett Sporich stated he went to a McDonald's on Nellis Boulevard near Bonanza Road where an employee helped him get a drink from the restaurant. While the employee was standing at the table Sporich pulled out a plastic bag and removed a box with a revolver inside. Sporich asked the employee to help him open the cylinder of the revolver because it was sealed. Sporich then pulled out ammunition and began loading the revolver and said something along the lines of "I'm not a bad person, but if anyone tries to hit me..." Sporich then took out a new holster, placed the gun inside and made his way towards the exit of the McDonald's. The employee said he then went to tell his manager.

A source close to the investigation told FOX5 that Sporich had purchased the gun right before the incident.

Sporich made his way in a wheelchair to a nearby bus stop where he was waving the gun in the air. Witnesses thought he was initially denied access to the bus but eventually was allowed on board.

One passenger saw Sporich board the bus and begin to wave the gun in the air, so she left. Right after getting off she said she heard gunfire.

Another passenger said he saw a Metro vehicle block the bus and order the driver to pull over. The bus driver followed commands to exit the bus and Sporich reportedly said "I'm not going back to jail" as other passengers ran off. The passenger said he begged Sporich to let him and his wife off of the bus because they just had a newborn baby. Sporich eventually let them leave by yelling "Get the (expletive) off the bus now!"

Nearly three hours after Sporich barricaded himself on the RTC Las Vegas Metro police officers took him into custody.

Police said they found the revolver and three expended cartridges. Police found two apparent gun shots from inside the bus towards the front where the first arriving officers approached in their vehicles. The third was unaccounted for.

Sporich is being held at the Clark County Detention Center.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 5 for arraignment.

