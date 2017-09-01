Homeless man suspected of sexually assaulting girl at Las Vegas park

A homeless man was arrested on kidnapping, sexual assault, and lewdness charges for allegedly assaulting a girl at a Las Vegas park.

According to the arrest report for Marc Wheeler, the victim and her mother were in town visiting family when they decided to have a picnic at Lubertha Johnson Park, near Martin Luther King Boulevard and Lake Mead Boulevard on Aug. 20. The victim was playing with two boys she met at the park while her mother was trying to take a nap in her car, which was in front of where the kids were playing.

At one point, the girl needed to use the restroom, so she went into the women's bathroom but heard a man's voice coming from the stall. The girl said she looked under the stall and saw "dirty gray boots" so she left and went to the men's restroom. After she used the restroom she saw a man, identified as Wheeler, sitting on the sink, who told her to stop or she would get a "whoopin." The girl said she tried to leave but he stopped her, pulled his pants down, and touched her private parts.

The girl pushed Wheeler and ran out to her mother.

Her mother got out of her car to confront Wheeler and he asked her "what the little girl accused him of doing to her." The mother then asked a couple on a nearby bench to use their phone because hers had died. The man sitting on the bench got up and punched Wheeler in the face, causing him to fall. He got up and ran from the area.

The mother got in her car to try and find him but she was unable to.

Detectives eventually found Wheeler and in an interview with police, he admitted he was at the park and used the restroom but continued to change his story when discussing what happened afterward.

Wheeler was arrested on Aug. 23. He is currently being held at the Clark County Detention Center.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 6.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.