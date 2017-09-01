Vegas Golden Knights announce rookie roster, camp

The emblem for the Vegas Golden Knights. (File)

The Vegas Golden Knights announced the official roster and rookie camp schedule for 2017 on Friday.

Forwards on the camp roster include Patrick Bajkov, Alex-Barre-Boulet, Lucas Elvenes, Cody Glass, Jayden Halbgewachs, Tomas Hyka, Ben Jones, Keegan Kolesar, Jake Leschyshyn, Nick Suzuki, Alex Tuch and Tyler Wong.

Defensemen on the roster include Jake Bischoff, Nikolas Brouillard, Dylan Coghlan, Nicolas Hague, Dmitry Osipov, Keoni Texeira and Will Warm.

Goaltenders include Dylan Ferguson, Jiri Patera and Logan Thompson.

The rookie camp opens on Sept. 7.

The Vegas Golden Knights will practice at City National Arena in Las Vegas before traveling to play two games against the Los Angeles Kings in California on Sept. 12 and 13.

Practice sessions are free for the public to attend. Practice sessions will be held on Sept 7. at 8 a.m., Sept. 8 at 11:30 a.m. Sept. 9 at 11:30 a.m., Sept. 10 at 10:30 a.m., and Sept. 11 at 8:45 a.m.

