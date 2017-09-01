Freakling Bros. searching for cast members in Las Vegas

The entrance to the Freakling Brothers Trilogy of Terror haunted house attraction appears in this image from Oct. 24, 2016. (Source: Miguel Martinez-Valle/FOX5)

Freakling Bros. is on the lookout for new and talented cast members.

The company will host two casting calls, one on Sept. 9 and the other on Sept. 16 at 1 p.m.

Applicants must be at least 18 years of age. Training, including costume and makeup will be provided to those selected.

Anyone interested in applying can submit an application online here.

More information on the casting call can be found here.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.