11-year-old honors grandmother by volunteering with Alzheimer's patients

Working at Poet's Walk memory care center is tough work, especially when the people you care for don't remember. The patients here suffer from Alzheimer's and dementia.

"Every person that lives here has some sort of cognitive disorder," Executive Director of Poet's Walk Mark Shaffer said.

While memories are fleeting, there seems to be one worker, despite the odds, these patients seem to remember.

"Oh Evan Stark, he is incredible!" Shaffer says.

What makes Stark more incredible is this volunteer at Poet's Walk is just 11-years-old.

"I was very close with my grandma so coming here I feel like it brings the past back," the sixth grader said.

Stark first found himself at Poet's Walk after his grandmother passed away. The two were very close.

"I texted Mark and I asked him if I could come to work with him," Stark said.

Shaffer says he was surprised but thankful for more help.

"The first day I thought he'd come for like 30 minutes, he was here for eight hours!"

After his first day, Stark knew he wanted to come back.

"I went home and asked my mom 'can I go back tomorrow?' I loved it!' he said.

And the residents there, love him. They light up when they see the boy dressed in his usual suit and tie.

"He brings them joy and in this business that's better than medicine," Shaffer said.

While Stark spends time with all the Poet's Walk residents, there is one he's most fond of.

"I hang out with everyone but I have one named Terry, who ya," he said laughing.

If you ask Stark what his favorite part about volunteering is, he'll tell you making memories for those who are losing theirs.

"I just want to make them happy," he said.

