Wynn Resorts donates $7.5M to victims of Hurricane Harvey, Typhoon Hato

Steve Wynn announced Friday that Wynn Resorts has donated $7.5 million to those affected by Hurricane Harvey in Texas and victims of Typhoon Hato in Macau.

The Las Vegas-based company confirmed it committed $3.75 million to aid in assisting Texas residents affected by the aftermath of the powerful hurricane, with a focus on the financially disadvantaged.

Wynn donated another $3.75 million to assist families and businesses recovering from the typhoon in China.

“It is a very sad and tragic coincidence that in two major cities where we have our employees and customers – Macau, in the People’s Republic of China, and Houston, Texas -- tragedy struck within a few days of each other,” Wynn said in a statement.

“In Macau, our employee’s homes have been damaged and their lives have been interrupted; many of them have suffered,” Wynn said. “So, too, have our customers who were caught in the grip of the typhoon. In the United States, in the state of Texas, many of our customers and business associates have experienced the devastation of Hurricane Harvey.”

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.