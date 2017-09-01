Fatal crash prompts road closures in northeast Vegas

Metro officers at the scene of a deadly vehicle accident on Nellis Boulevard. (LVACS)

Las Vegas Metro police are investigating a fatal crash in the northeast part of town Friday morning.

Officers responded to the intersection of Kell Lane and Nellis Boulevard, just north of Owens Avenue, at about 9:15 a.m. with reports of a vehicle accident.

Metro has all travel lanes on Nellis Boulevard at the intersection closed while they investigate the deadly crash.

Currently investigating a fatal crash at Nellis and Kell Ln. Nellis is closed in both directions from Lake Mead to Owens. Expect delays. — LVMPD (@LVMPD) September 1, 2017

Authorities suggested alternate routes as delays were expected in the area.

