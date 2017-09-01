Fatal crash prompts road closures in northeast Vegas - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Fatal crash prompts road closures in northeast Vegas

Metro officers at the scene of a deadly vehicle accident on Nellis Boulevard. (LVACS) Metro officers at the scene of a deadly vehicle accident on Nellis Boulevard. (LVACS)
Las Vegas Metro police are investigating a fatal crash in the northeast part of town Friday morning.

Officers responded to the intersection of Kell Lane and Nellis Boulevard, just north of Owens Avenue, at about 9:15 a.m. with reports of a vehicle accident.

Metro has all travel lanes on Nellis Boulevard at the intersection closed while they investigate the deadly crash.

Authorities suggested alternate routes as delays were expected in the area.  

