Deadly crash prompts road closures in northeast Vegas

Metro officers at the scene of a deadly vehicle accident on Nellis Boulevard. (LVACS) Metro officers at the scene of a deadly vehicle accident on Nellis Boulevard. (LVACS)
Las Vegas Metro police are investigating a deadly crash in the northeast part of town Friday morning.

Officers responded to the intersection of Kell Lane and Nellis Boulevard, just north of Owens Avenue, at about 9:15 a.m. with reports of a vehicle accident.

Police confirmed the crash was a single-vehicle accident that involved a Dodge sedan with a man in his late 50s behind the wheel. 

Witnesses told FOX5 the sedan ran a red light before crossing over the median into southbound lanes and hitting a wall.

Investigators preliminary findings had them leaning towards the crash being caused by a medical episode.

Officers had all lanes of Nellis Boulevard, from Lake Mead Boulevard to Owens Avenue, closed while they investigated the scene.

Authorities suggested alternate travel routes while the scene was active.   

