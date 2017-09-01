Deadly crash prompts road closures in northeast Vegas

Fatal crash at Nellis Blvd. and Kell Lane | Photo: Armando Navarro/ FOX5

Metro officers at the scene of a deadly vehicle accident on Nellis Boulevard. (LVACS)

Las Vegas Metro police are investigating a deadly crash in the northeast part of town Friday morning.

Officers responded to the intersection of Kell Lane and Nellis Boulevard, just north of Owens Avenue, at about 9:15 a.m. with reports of a vehicle accident.

Police confirmed the crash was a single-vehicle accident that involved a Dodge sedan with a man in his late 50s behind the wheel.

Witnesses told FOX5 the sedan ran a red light before crossing over the median into southbound lanes and hitting a wall.

Investigators preliminary findings had them leaning towards the crash being caused by a medical episode.

Officers had all lanes of Nellis Boulevard, from Lake Mead Boulevard to Owens Avenue, closed while they investigated the scene.

Currently investigating a fatal crash at Nellis and Kell Ln. Nellis is closed in both directions from Lake Mead to Owens. Expect delays. — LVMPD (@LVMPD) September 1, 2017

Authorities suggested alternate travel routes while the scene was active.

