Triple-digit heat in Vegas for Labor Day weekend - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Triple-digit heat in Vegas for Labor Day weekend

Posted: Updated:
The sun heats up Las Vegas in an undated image. (File/FOX5) The sun heats up Las Vegas in an undated image. (File/FOX5)
7-Day forecast starting Sept. 1. (Cassandra Jones/FOX5) 7-Day forecast starting Sept. 1. (Cassandra Jones/FOX5)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Triple-digit heat is in the Labor Day weekend forecast and so is a chance of showers.

The long holiday weekend will feature an average high of 102 degrees with thunderstorms likely popping up over the mountains.

Overnight low temperatures will dip into the low 80s with better chances for showers Sunday afternoon.

Tropical Storm Lidia is also expected to move closer to Southern Nevada on Labor Day and will keep the chances of thunderstorms in the forecast.

Stay with FOX5 for continued weather updates. 

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.  

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.