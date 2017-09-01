Triple-digit heat in Vegas for Labor Day weekend

The sun heats up Las Vegas in an undated image. (File/FOX5)

Triple-digit heat is in the Labor Day weekend forecast and so is a chance of showers.

The long holiday weekend will feature an average high of 102 degrees with thunderstorms likely popping up over the mountains.

Overnight low temperatures will dip into the low 80s with better chances for showers Sunday afternoon.

Tropical Storm Lidia is also expected to move closer to Southern Nevada on Labor Day and will keep the chances of thunderstorms in the forecast.

